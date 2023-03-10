Climate crisis play Too Much World at Once comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Evie Hargreaves in Too Much World at Once which is on its way to the Stephen Joseph Theatre

A new production from North West theatre company Box of Tricks, who brought Last Quiz Night on Earth, SparkPlug and Chip Shop Chips to the Scarborough venue, Billie Collins’ Too Much World at Once can be seen on Tuesday March 21 and Wednesday March 22.

On his 15th birthday, Noble transforms into a bird. Thousands of miles away, his sister Cleo is stationed on a remote island with the British Antarctic Survey.

The birds have disappeared. Noble needs to reach her. Lying low until it’s time to take flight, he finds solace in misfit Ellis while his mum Fiona desperately tries to stop their home from falling apart.

A lyrical, theatrical journey that spans continents and lives, Too Much World at Once is an urgent coming-of-age story for our times.

Set against a backdrop of the climate crisis, the debut from Papatango-shortlisted writer Billie Collins is a lyrical coming-of-age story of growing up queer in rural England, touching on themes of family and belonging.

The company has worked with experts to make the tour as sustainable as possible to reflect the climate crisis messages of the play.

The cast comprises Ewan Grant, Evie Hargreaves, Alexandra Mathie and Paddy Stafford.

Directed by Adam Quayle, the show is designed by Katie Scott, with sound design and composition by Lee Affen. The lighting designer is Richard Owen and the movement director is Aiden Crawford.

Joint artistic director of Box of Tricks Adam Quayle said: “Billie first wrote Too Much World at Once aged just 21 on our early-career development programme for North West playwrights, PlayBox.

"Reading that first draft in one sitting, I knew we were on to something special.

"The play is at once lyrical, epic, theatrical and heartfelt and speaks to our world today – exploring the climate emergency, young queer identity, family – and I knew I had to direct a production one day.

"We commissioned the play to be developed through our New Tricks programme and, fast-forward nearly three years, we’re finally on the cusp of sharing this urgent new play with audiences nationwide.

" Theatre – and in particular new writing – has taken a hammering over the past few years, so I’m doubly excited to be staging this epic new play.”

Billie Collins is from the Wirral, now based in Manchester.

Based in Manchester, Box of Tricks is an award-winning theatre company that brings people together to share stories collectively. It stages new plays and connects with communities right across the UK.

Celebrating Northern talent, productions are staged in theatres locally and nationally as well as in public spaces – pubs, libraries, village halls – in the heart of local communities.