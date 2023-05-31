Following the success of their Showcase Productions and specials such as The Great British Show-off for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the performing arts school will return with a lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.

When a village baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse and wind up changed forever...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into the Woods JR features all of your favourite characters – Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's festival; and Little Red Riding Hood who is running errands for Granny and comes across a mysterious wolf, and Jack (with his beanstalk) all unknowingly part of the spell to break the curse created by the Witch.

Lola Walley as the witch in Into The Woods.

Principal Chris Colebrooke said: “For junior performers like these, the music of the late great Stephen Sondheim is brilliant, but it has been hard to grasp.

“They have all learnt something through this experience and they have put on an extraordinary junior show for you, the end result of some of the vocals will blow your mind that it is coming from performers under 18.”

The show is directed by Chris Colebrooke with musical direction from Zena Bentley and choreography from Amber Newton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into The Woods JR stars Travis Leadley as the baker, supported by Lily Burton, Isabella Shea, Sophie Stewart and Lola Walley and will run at Whitby Pavilion from June 8 to 10.