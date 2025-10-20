Comedian Mark Thomas in Ordinary Decent Criminal at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Renowned political comedian Mark Thomas

Renowned political comedian Mark Thomas enters the brave new world of a liberal prison experiment in a new show at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre later this month.

Ordinary Decent Criminal is set in the years following the Strangeways Prison riot. It’s written by ex-offender and multi-award- winning playwright Ed Edwards and stars Thomas as recovering addict Frankie.

Frankie’s just been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for dealing drugs.

When he gets there, none of his fellow convicts are what they seem. And with his typewriter, his activist soul and his sore lack of a right hook, he somehow finds his way into their troubled hearts and they into his.

A new play from the writer of the Fringe First winning England and Son and A Political History of Smack ad Crack, Ordinary Decent Criminal reunites Edwards with Thomas to tell a tale of freedom, revolution and messy love.

Ordinary Decent Criminal can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 7.45pm on Tuesday O ctober 28. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

