Comedian to share ‘everything she can’t say online’ in live Whitby show
Stephanie Aird, known as an internet and YouTube sensation, will bring an evening of music, comedy, tribute acts and games to the stage when she appears at Whitby Rifle Club on Friday May 16.
Aird has appeared on ITV’s Judge Rinder and BBC Two’s Take A Hike and has amassed more than 700,000 followers online.
Experience the show in two halves.
First, enjoy the wit and banter with comedy gold and engaging audience participation.
The second half is full of tribute acts, pop, rock and the much-loved wrecking ball routine.
Aird was originally a teacher in Hartlepool and then turned into an internet star.
Visit www.wegottickets.com/StephaniesShow for tickets.
- We have a new way for people to submit their articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system, meaning they can be published much more quickly.
Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to use the Your World portal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.