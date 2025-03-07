Comedian to share ‘everything she can’t say online’ in live Whitby show

A popular comedian is set to be live and unleashed on stage in Whitby.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephanie Aird, known as an internet and YouTube sensation, will bring an evening of music, comedy, tribute acts and games to the stage when she appears at Whitby Rifle Club on Friday May 16.

Aird has appeared on ITV’s Judge Rinder and BBC Two’s Take A Hike and has amassed more than 700,000 followers online.

Experience the show in two halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Aird.

First, enjoy the wit and banter with comedy gold and engaging audience participation.

The second half is full of tribute acts, pop, rock and the much-loved wrecking ball routine.

Aird was originally a teacher in Hartlepool and then turned into an internet star.

Visit www.wegottickets.com/StephaniesShow for tickets.

- We have a new way for people to submit their articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system, meaning they can be published much more quickly.

Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to use the Your World portal.