Rita, Sue and Bob Too on way

Up and coming Diva Productions is going back out on tour with its successful production of Rita, Sue and Bob Too which toured venues across Yorkshire two years ago.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale Vaughan, Bob, Emma Hooker, Rita, and Polly Lovegrove, Sue, will again lead the cast in a production.

Based on the 1980s film, Rita, Sue and Bob Too is a twisted, dark and hilarious comedy-drama that tells the story of Rita and Sue, two working class girls from a rundown council estate who are about to finish their final year at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle. Behind Michelle’s back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue.

It is only a matter of time before Michelle finds out and when they do sparks most definitely fly!

Andrea Dunbar’s semi-autobiographical work is a funny, touching and vibrant play, full of wicked humour and is a stark snapshot of 1980s northern working-class life under an increasingly repressive Tory government.

In 1986, the play was adapted into a film of the same name, and attracted a cult following due to its intimate portrayal of ordinary people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Ashley, artistic director of Diva Productions, said: “Dunbar’s striking play continues to resonate with today’s audiences.

"The challenge for us as producers is getting the balance between a nostalgic comic snapshot of the 1980s and a brutal reflection of these extraordinary characters.

"Many of the play’s themes such as unemployment, poverty, adultery, and not least, child exploitation, still echo contemporary society which makes this play a stark reminder that we didn’t totally leave these things behind in Thatcher’s Britain.”

The original cast of the production returning includes: Dale Vaughan Emma Hooker, Polly Lovegrove, Alison Gibson, Andrew Ashley and George North.

Joining them will be Louise Maude as Michelle.

Rita, Sue and Bob Too is on Scarborough Spa on Friday October 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 376774 or online at https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/