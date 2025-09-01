Comic Con to Billy Joel tribute show – pick of things to do in and around Bridlington this week
Uptown Girl – The Billy Joel Collection, Bridlington Spa, Thursday September 4
Drawing from six decades of smash hits and more than 160 million records sold worldwide, Uptown Girl The Billy Joel Collection celebrates the legacy of one of the greatest American musicians of all time.
The two-hour staged concert features hits including: My Life, Just The Way You Are, The Longest Time, An Innocent Man, New York State of Mind, She's Always A Woman, Tell Her About It, Piano Man and Uptown Girl.
Rave On – The Ultimate 50s & 60s Experience, Friday September 5 at 7.30pm Charting the rise of rock and roll, Rave On is a tour through music's most revolutionary decades.
It features hits from the likes of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Connie Francis, Neil Sedaka, Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Lulu, The Beach Boys and many more.
Comic Con 2025, Bridlington Spa, Sunday September 7
A great geeky day out for all the family and includes:
Special guests from TV and movies
Cosplay contest with prizes to be won
Photo opportunities
Comic artists and authors
Prop Displays from TV and movies
Retro video gaming and arcade machines from Keep It Retro & Arcade Hub Hull
Table top gaming from Back To The Board
Talks, panels, Q&As, quizes
Drawing workshops with our artists
Creative zone for adults and kids
Movie cars.
Backstage Tour, Bridlington Spa, Monday September 8
Bridlington Spa operates as a theatrical venue and tourist attraction every day of the year except Christmas Day and yet there's still the odd gap in the programme to squeeze in a look behind the scenes. Tours last up to two hours and take in areas of the building not usually seen by the public.
25 Years in the Spotlight, Spotlight Theatre, Bridlington, Thursday September 4, 11 and 18, daily at 7.30pm
Summer show celebrating Bridlington’s amateur theatre company and its theatre. The performance showcases the best moments, from the earliest productions to the most recent hits.
Iconic Bricks: Pirates!, Sewerby Hall and Gardens until Sunday September 21
New for this year.
Pirates is an exciting and engaging brick model tour that will delight and fascinate visitors to Sewerby Hall and Gardens.
The 12 life-sized models will feature Captain Blackbrick with some of his shipmates, a Cannon and the Ships Wheel.
Visitors can have their photograph taken in the Gaol.
The tour is complemented by a mini trail of six powder monkeys.
Visitors will get an insight into how the models are made and will be able to get up close to the incredible models.
Admission charges apply.