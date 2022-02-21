Company of four actors play 26 roles in modern take on Robert Louis Stephenson's classic pirate adventure Treasure Island

Le Navet Bete goes in search of buried treasure in a swashbuckling comedy for all the family Treasure Island at YorkTheatre Royal

A cast of four put a fresh, funny twist on Robert Louis Stevenson’s legendary tale. This is Treasure Island you’ve never seen it before. A show that’s laced with a whole host of contemporary comedic twists, including an unusual motley crew of pirates, a parrot called Alexa - straight from the Amazon) - a certain white-bearded fish finger tycoon and a mermaid you’ll never forget.

Co-writer and director John Nicholson said: “Le Navet Bete have an inimitable flair for multi-character work and also a love/predilection for bonkers storytelling. Treasure Island is an epic, escapist, coming-of-age adventure.

"It’s a big story. So theatrical adaptations tend to employ sizeable casts. This adaptation however is written for a cast of four actors, who seamlessly transition between 26 characters – so it’s certainly epic backstage.“.

Nick Bunt from Le Navet Bete added: “Robert Louis Stevenson’s original tale had always been one in the back of our minds; the characters and narrative give us so much to work with, to create an immensely fun, true to the story (ish!), larger-than-life world to play with and put our own hilariously chaotic spin on.”

Suitable for ages 7+ and their families.