Company of four actors play 26 roles in modern take on Robert Louis Stephenson's classic pirate adventure Treasure Island
Physical comedy company Le Navet Bete brings its version of Treasure Island to YorkTheatre Royal from March 10 to 12.
A cast of four put a fresh, funny twist on Robert Louis Stevenson’s legendary tale. This is Treasure Island you’ve never seen it before. A show that’s laced with a whole host of contemporary comedic twists, including an unusual motley crew of pirates, a parrot called Alexa - straight from the Amazon) - a certain white-bearded fish finger tycoon and a mermaid you’ll never forget.
Co-writer and director John Nicholson said: “Le Navet Bete have an inimitable flair for multi-character work and also a love/predilection for bonkers storytelling. Treasure Island is an epic, escapist, coming-of-age adventure.
"It’s a big story. So theatrical adaptations tend to employ sizeable casts. This adaptation however is written for a cast of four actors, who seamlessly transition between 26 characters – so it’s certainly epic backstage.“.
Nick Bunt from Le Navet Bete added: “Robert Louis Stevenson’s original tale had always been one in the back of our minds; the characters and narrative give us so much to work with, to create an immensely fun, true to the story (ish!), larger-than-life world to play with and put our own hilariously chaotic spin on.”
Suitable for ages 7+ and their families.
Box office: 01904 623568 or yorktheatreroyal.co.uk