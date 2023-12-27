News you can trust since 1882
Countdown is on to Whitby's Apollo Players' panto production Hansel and Gretel

Final rehearsals are well under way for the Apollo Players’ 52nd annual pantomime production, Hansel and Gretel.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Dec 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 14:27 GMT
Photography by The Artistic Lens; Digital Design by Si JamesPhotography by The Artistic Lens; Digital Design by Si James
Written by Alan P Frayn, the production will enjoy its usual week-long stay at Whitby Pavilion, from January 15 to 20, nightly at 7pm plus a matinee on Saturday January 20 at 2pm.

Can Bluebell, the Fairy of the Forest, manage to rescue Hansel and Gretel before they are eaten by Nightshade, the Wicked Witch of the Woods, who is determined to turn the tables this time and finally get her way?

Meanwhile, the comic twosome, Nut-Meg and Basil, add to the turmoil when they try to sell all sorts of foolish food and fake fare foraged from the forest.

Directed by and musical direction by Chris Wales; choreography by Suzy Corrigan.

Tickets from just £7 are on sale in person, via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or call 01947 824770.

Matinee performance tickets limited in numbers.

