Curtain up - Alan Ayckbourn's latest play Earth Angel opens at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Russell Richardson and Hayden Wood in Earth Angel written and directed by Alan Ayckbourn at the Stephen Joseph Theatre , Scarborough (credit: Tony Bartholomew)

The curtain has gone up on Sir Alan Ayckbourn’s latest play, Earth Angel, at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre and it runs until next month.

The cast features Elizabeth Boag, Iskandar Eaton, Stuart Fox, Liza Goddard, Russell Richardson and Hayden Wood and the play is directed by the author.

Gerald recently lost his wife of many years. Amy was the light of his life, almost heaven-sent.

It’s tricky thinking about life without her but he’s trying his best to put a brave face on things, accepting help from fussy neighbours and muddling along as best he can.

Elizabeth Boag in .Earth Angel which is running at the Stephen Joseph Theatre until October 11 (credit Tony Bartholomew)

Then a mysterious stranger turns up at Amy’s wake. He seems like a nice enough chap, washing the dishes and offering to do a shop for Gerald, but is he all that he appears?

Alan Ayckbourn’s 91st play digs deep into one of life’s greatest mysteries – what makes someone a good person? And in this day and age, can you ever really be sure...?

Alan said: “We have to remember there are still good things floating about in the world today, though it's often hard to see them. But the good is still there if we look for it.”

Earth Angel is designed by Kevin Jenkins, with lighting design by Jason Taylor. The Associate Sound Designer is Ernest Acquah, the wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook, and the scenic artist is Julia Wray. Casting is by Sarah Hughes.

Earth Angel can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre until Saturday 11 October, before touring to the New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme, from October 14 to 25 and the Old Laundry, Bowness-on-Windermere, from November 4 to 8

Tickets for the Stephen Joseph are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com