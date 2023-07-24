Curtain up on sizzling, sassy, song-filled summer show Encore at Scarborough Spa

Elysia Pemberton, Stephen Alexander Zoe Alexandra, Carl Patrick Morris, Abbie Chambers, Ben Carter and Charlie Anne Robinson star in Encore at Scarborough Spa

Full of songs from the West End, Broadway and the movies, it is presented by Tony Peers Productions and sees a seven-strong cast transport the audience to a range of locations and times – from the film sets of silent movies to the disco floors of the Seventies.

There are stops in New Orleans and Spain as the three vocalists – Zoe Alexandra, Carl Patrick Morris Charlie Anne Robinson – and four dancers Elysia Pemberton, Stephen Alexander Abbie Chambers and Ben Carter, fill the Spa with belters, ballads, boggie and body-popping.

There’s swing, jazz, jive, flamenco, flappers, flares, disco and drama as the programme ranges from Pink Cadillac to Phantom of the Opera and We Are Family to Man of La Mancha.

The curtain comes up on Movies Were Movies from Mack and Mabel and moves swiftly to a Dolly Parton/Kenny Rogers including Nine to Five and Islands in the Stream.

The first half also includes a Bond medley, complete with the franchise theme, Goldfinger, A View to a Kill, Nobody Does it Better and For Your Eyes Only.

There is no time to snooze as the super seven rock and roll with Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis before they boogie to Oops Inside Your Head, We are Family, Disco Inferno and Instant Replay.

The second half takes us to the top of the charts with Donna Summer’s Bad Girls and Beyonce’s Crazy Right Now and into musical heaven with Top Hat and Let’s Face the Music and Dance.

A highlight for me was a Rat Pack medley which included I’ve Got A Crush on You and That’s Life.

The mood grew dark with Music of the Night and Phantom of the Opera from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical and dramatically passionate with the titular song from Man of La Mancha.

The finale is a crowd-pleasing Abba tribute – Waterloo, Money, Money, Dancing Queen, Does Your Mother Know and Mamma Mia!The quality of the singing from Zoe Alexandra, Carl Patrick Morris and Charlie Anne Robinson is superb, the diction pure, the emotion real and the delivery devoid of any unnecessary vocal gymnastics.

The choreography is varied slick and fast – from the Charleston to tap and disco to the waltz. The speed of the costume changes is breathtakingly dazzling.

There are no gizmos or gimmicks – just a superb movie-themed backdrop and top-quality costumes of top hats, tails, bow ties, sequins, sparkle, frills and feather boas.

Encore is a fact-paced great, glamorous family night out that, incredibly, turns up the tunes on last year’s show – which was fab-u-lous – with a mix of chart-toppers, classics and songs from the shows and movies.

Encore is on at Scarborough Spa, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from now until September 9 at 8pm.

The Spa Orchestra seaso is also under way. There's no old or new in its music: there's just good music and, above all, great tunes, lively rhythms and entertaining presentation.

The season: morning concerts 11am – Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.; evening concerts 7:45pm – Mondays and Wednesdays (gala night); Teddy Bears Picnic 2pm – Sunday.

Tickets: 01723 376774