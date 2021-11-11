Dance theatre company VOXED present world premiere of Out Late at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Choreographed and directed by Wayne Parsons, artistic director of VOXED, Out Late is a dance-theatre crime drama that follows the fiercely closeted Sebastian who falls in love with out-and-proud gay man Vinnie and tries to hide his new relationship from his wife Fifi. While unravelling Vinnie’s murder, a dark and twisted story of jealousy, shame and manipulation unfolds.

Out Late blends virtuosic choreography with a compelling script, written by Ankur Bahl, and performed by some the UK’s most celebrated dance-theatre artists: Folu Odimayo, Caldonia Walton and Stuart Waters. Out Late also features music from Angus MacRae and dramaturgy from Pooja Ghai.

Alongside the live performances, a digital version of Out Late will be presented in partnership with Swindon Dance via their recently launched online platform in the autumn.

Wayne Parsons, Artistic Director of VOXED said: “I am proud to finally be presenting Out Late, our first stage production as VOXED. As an artist and choreographer, I am deeply interested in the intersection between dance and theatre and combining these two art forms to share highly original stories that move people.

"There’s so much I’m excited about in presenting this work: Out Late is our first crime drama, our first full-length work, and features an LGBTQ+ storyline at its heart. I can’t wait to share this work with audiences in Scarborough.”

VOXED is a dance theatre company that looks specifically at the relationship between text and movement in narrative dance theatre works, creating digital, in-person, indoor and outdoor projects with community members, writers, film directors, dramaturgs and performers.

Out Late is made in association with Stephen Joseph Theatre, co-commissioned by The Place and Swindon Dance, with support from The Point. It can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 1.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday November 25 and at 7.30pm on Friday November. 26