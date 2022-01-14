Dates of open auditions for the production of Disney's The Little Mermaid which will be staged at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre at Easter

Scarborough's YMCA Productions is holding auditions for its Easter production of The Little Mermaid

The Wednesday sessions are open to all who wish to take part and the Thursday auditions for principal roles.

The auditions are daily between 6pm and 10pm. Auditions are open to all aged 12 years and up and welcome all abilities.

"Whether you like to sing a tune, dance to the beat, or act your heart out – they have just the role for you,£" said director Katie Doubtfire.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid will run at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from Tuesday April 19 to Saturday April 23.

It is set in a magical kingdom beneath the sea where the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above.

Ariel is fascinated with life on land. On one of her visits to the surface, which are forbidden by her controlling father, King Triton, she falls for a human prince.

Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days. But when plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, a showdown begins between good and evil that only love can remedy.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated 1989 film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl and Part of Your World.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Disney’s The Little Mermaid to the YMCA stage," said Katie.

"This production promises to be a fun filled, high energy, stunning under the sea spectacular.

"We are looking for local talent to help us bring the Disney magic to life. Come and join our under the sea extravaganza.”

All audition details and registration information can be found at: ymcascarborough.uk/beinashow.