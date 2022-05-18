Don't miss it - the curtain goes up on the Hunchback of Notre Dame at Scarborough's Queen Street Methodist Central Hall today

The curtain goes up on The Hunchback of Notre Dame – the first full-scale production from Scarborough Theatre Company, which was formed last year - today - Wednesday May 18.

By Sue Wilkinson
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 11:23 am
Nicola Wade plays Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall
Nicola Wade plays Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall

Queen Street Methodist Central Hall provides the setting for the musical based on the Disney film and Victor Hugo’s novel.

Featuring a cast of 16 actors, a 12-strong chorus of gargoyles and saints and an up-to-50-strong choir, it is one of the biggest amateur shows the town has seen in decades.

Directing proceedings is one of the theatre company’s founders and its artistic director, Alex Weatherhill.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is the story of Quasimodo, the deformed, disfigured and deaf bell ringer at the Parisien Notre Dame cathedral, who falls in love with the beautiful gipsy Esmeralda.

IN PICTURES: The Hunchback of Notre Dame here

The songs in the Disney score include A Guy Like You, Out There, Topsy Turvy and Someday.The Hunchback of Notre Dame is special to Scarborough because of its connection to one of its most famous sons, Charles Laughton, who was born at what is now the Old Vic pub/hotel.

One of Hollywood’s finest actors and brightest stars, Oscar-winner Laughton played Quasimodo to great acclaim in the 1939 film version of the novel.

In Scarborough Theatre Company’s production of the show, Kian Moore, a B-Tec drama student, steps into the role. He will be familiar to fans of YMCA shows including Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is on at the QueenStreet Methodist Central Hall frm Wednesday Nay 18 until Saturday May 21, daily at 7.30pm.

Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/

ScarboroughDisney