Don’t panic! Dad’s Army comes Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre stage
http://www.sjt.uk.comDad’s Army Radio Show sees two actors, two microphones,more than 25 characters and lots of sound effects bring Jimmy Perry and David Croft’s classic BBC comedy to life in a stage production.
Three episodes of the popular sitcom – adapted for a radio format for the first time – are hilariously and lovingly enacted on stage by two master performers, complete with sound effects, vintage music and all your favourite Perry and Croft characters and catchphrases.
The original television episodes newly minted for this national tour are The Love of Three Oranges, The Miser’s Hoard and The Making of Private Pike.
As heard on Dad's Army: The Animations (UKTV Gold), David Benson and Jack Lane will transport audiences right back to Walmington-on-Sea.
Dad’s Army Radio Show can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Friday June 27 at 7.45pm and on Saturday June 28 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.
Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com
