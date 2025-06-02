Don’t panic! Dad’s Army comes Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre stage

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:55 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 12:56 BST
David Benson and Jack Lane will transport audiences right back to WalmingtonDavid Benson and Jack Lane will transport audiences right back to Walmington
David Benson and Jack Lane will transport audiences right back to Walmington
One of the nation’s favourite sitcom visits Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre later thisn month.

http://www.sjt.uk.comDad’s Army Radio Show sees two actors, two microphones,more than 25 characters and lots of sound effects bring Jimmy Perry and David Croft’s classic BBC comedy to life in a stage production.

Three episodes of the popular sitcom – adapted for a radio format for the first time – are hilariously and lovingly enacted on stage by two master performers, complete with sound effects, vintage music and all your favourite Perry and Croft characters and catchphrases.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The original television episodes newly minted for this national tour are The Love of Three Oranges, The Miser’s Hoard and The Making of Private Pike.

As heard on Dad's Army: The Animations (UKTV Gold), David Benson and Jack Lane will transport audiences right back to Walmington-on-Sea.

Dad’s Army Radio Show can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Friday June 27 at 7.45pm and on Saturday June 28 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

Related topics:Stephen Joseph TheatreScarboroughBBCTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice