Theatre double act Ridiculusmus brings their latest show, Beautiful People, to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

.

In an age where death and grieving are medicalised out of existence, Ridiculusmus – David Woods and John Haynes – reclaims humankind’s last taboo from imminent eradication in a paper-fine portrait of a timeless trio cursed to eternal life without eternal youth.

Amid fumbling, daily rounds of coffee, call centres and cat food, their rants, dribbles, pills and cough bombs litter an ambling blend of symbolist mysticism and synaesthesia that has the fear of an ageing world population in its sights and oozes with the positivity of elderhood and good deaths.

Beautiful People is written, performed and directed by David Woods and Jon Haynes. Sound design is by Marco Cher-Gibard, lighting design by Richard Vabre, and set and costume design by Romanie Harper. The movement consultant is Thomas Bradley.