EastEnders’ Laura Doddington hosts theatre’s birthday bash

Laura Doddington hosts Stephen Joseph Theatre's 70th anniversary party (Credit: Paul Kemp)

The Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough turns 70 this summer and will celebrate in style with a gala afternoon hosted by actor Laura Doddington

Laura, who plays EastEnders’ latest bad girl Nicola Mitchell, Laura, who performed at the Stephen Jospeh regularly between 2004 and 2012, will be the host at an afternoon event on Sunday July 13.

It will include extracts from some of theatre’s favourite plays from its seven decades, performed script-in-hand by some of its favourite actors – the cast will be announced shortly.

The theatre’s Artistic Director, Paul Robinson, said: “We’re thrilled that Laura can join us for this wonderful 70th birthday celebration. We’re all looking forward to seeing her back on our stage in the round, alongside some other very special guests.”

On July 14 1955, an ambitious young theatrical pioneer called Stephen Joseph opened a revolutionary new theatre on the first floor of Scarborough Library.

The Library Theatre was the first in-the-round theatre in the UK in modern times – it’s since been replicated worldwide.

Theatregoers in Scarborough and beyond embraced the new format, and the ‘temporary’ Library Theatre hosted performances until 1976, when it moved to another – also ‘temporary’ – home in a former school at the town’s Westwood.

That ran until 1996, when the theatre found its final home in Scarborough’s former Odeon Cinema.

The Stephen Joseph Theatre is now a cultural beacon on the Yorkshire coast, attracting audiences from across the globe.

Sir Alan Ayckbourn premieres his plays there and was its artistic director for more than 35 years.

The Stephen Jospeh Theatre is a Registered Charity (253606).

All money raised at this event will go towards its New Work Fund, helping it to put brand new work on our stages and nurture new talent, which were core principles of its founder, Stephen Joseph.

The Stephen Joseph Theatre’s 70th Birthday Party will take place at the venue from 2.30pm on Sunday July 13.

A limited number of tickets are still available – standard tickets are from £20, with VIP tickets, which include a gala event in the bar after the show with buffet, a glass of prosecco and souvenir programme, at £70.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

Pride and Prejudice is the next main play in the round and it runs from July 3 to July 26.

The new stage adaptation brings to life the classic story of love, misunderstandings, and second chances – with plenty of music and dancing.

With sharp humour and sparkling dialogue, this witty stage adaptation uncovers the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life and promises a vibrant retelling of Austen’s novel.

Director Lotte Wakeham says: “As a huge Austen fan, I am delighted to be directing this vibrant, witty and funny production, which has been adapted brilliantly by Kate Hamill.

Tickets for Pride and Prejudice on 01723 370541 and at www.sjt.uk.com