El Mistico: Bridlington Spa to host a night of magic, mind reading and mesmerising hypnosis

The brand-new El Mistico show will take place on October 17 at Bridlington Spa.

The Poldark Show presents El Mistico, a never-before-seen show which will bring magic, mind reading and mesmerising hypnosis to Bridlington Spa.

Magic circle magician, Angus Baskerville and international cabaret stage hypnotist, Poldark are bringing a never-before-seen show to the Yorkshire coast as part of their UK tour.

The show promises to bring magic, mind reading and comedy hypnosis to Bridlington on Thursday, October 17.

Magician and mind reader Angus Baskerville has performed for many celebrities and has been in the business for over 10 years.

A member of the prestigious magic circle, he will open the show with his sleight-of-hand trickery and impossible mentalism predictions. Volunteers can get up close as he performs tricks right in front of their eyes and accurately reads minds.

International cabaret and master stage hypnotist Poldark, known as the most sought-after hypnotist in the industry, will seize the audience’s attention after the interval. Poldark is a master hypnotist with 30 years of experience wowing audiences around the world.

People will have the chance to choose how they enter the mesmerising world of magic and hypnosis; as a spectator in the audience or as a volunteer onstage.

With unforgettable immersive experiences, demonstrations of hypnotic phenomena and hilariously fun comedy, the audience will be transfixed by his amazing hypnotic powers.

Poldark said: "Creating a show to take around the UK has been really exciting. Angus and I want to bring the audience as close as we can, so they really feel like they are part of the entertainment and believe what they see, although still wonder how it happens."

Tickets have now been reduced to £10. Visit https://www.bridspa.com/event-details/?entry=00-Poldark24 to find out more.