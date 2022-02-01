Ellen Kent's production of Bizet's popular opera Carmen heads to Scarborough Spa

Bizet’s masterpiece Carmen is an evening of passion, sexual jealousy, death and unforgettable arias

It stars the critically-acclaimed Russian Mezzo Soprano Maria Davydova and the international Romanian Mezzo soprano Ecaterina Timbaliuk*

Vasyl Vasylenko, artistic director and conductor for the National Municipal Opera and Ballet Theatre, Kiev, returns. Also returning is the guest conductor and artistic director of the National Opera of Moldova, Nicolae Dohotaru with 30 members of the National Ukrainian Orchestra, Kiev.

Carmen is the story of the bewitching gypsy girl whose tantalising beauty lures a soldier to desertion and leads to her own murder.

The opera includes some of the most evocative and best-loved melodies in opera –The Habanera, The Seguidilla, The Flower Song, The Chanson Bohème and perhaps the best-known baritone aria of all The Toreador’s Song.

The stunning new set reflects the magnificent architecture of Seville with its Roman and Moorish influences, which includes the main square, the bull ring and the famous tobacco factory. The set was built for Ellen Kent in England by Setup Scenery, who also build sets for the Royal Opera Covent Garden.