The family friendly show is a hopeful adventure story about two very different creatures displaced from their respective worlds by climate change.

Captivating puppet characters Flotsam and Jetsam will be discussing climate change in a fun and accessible way for the whole family to enjoy.

The delightful puppetry and original music makes the show suitable for everyone, both parents and children alike.

The enchanting tale of Flotsam and Jetsam will be told by Lempen Puppet Theatre at North Bridlington Library.

The Lempen Puppet Theatre Company creates a unique brand of imaginative stories told with charming and unusual puppets.

They aim to tell stories about important matters while keeping their audiences enchanted by their clever use of humour, music and their unconventional characters.

The event will take place on March 25 at North Bridlington Library and starts at 10:30am.

Tickets must be booked in advance, with adult tickets costing £6, and children’s costing £3.