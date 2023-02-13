Exploring identity, consent and online safety: criticall- acclaimed Birds and Bees heads to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Birds and Bees is a play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine – I, Joan for Shakespeare’s Globe – which reached more than 500 schools across the UK with online performances three years ago.

Uncovering the failings of the sex education system in schools, this dynamic and poignant production has been developed by Theatre Centre in collaboration with Sheffield Theatres.

These days, one click and it’s gone too far, far too fast. As explicit photos of the school’s ‘it’ couple go viral, real-life consequences of online life start to spread – and so do everyone’s opinions.

Leilah can’t help but feel her Instagram is more of a burden than ‘living her best life’.

Billy is queer and proud but feels unseen by the education system; they’ve had enough of feeling invisible.

Aarron is still in the early stages of learning how to be a man online and it’s starting to become toxic.

Maisy, well Maisy’s not that into sex, thank you very much. Birds and Bees follows the narrative of four school peers as they recognise their differences and engage their own unique power and potential to spark change.

Celebrating 70 years of school touring, Theatre Centre is a national theatre company that generates daring and reverent work to amplify the voices of young people.

Acting as a connector and enabler for local communities, Theatre Centre fosters creativity and aims to incite positive change by commissioning trailblazing new writers and taking their enthralling new works into schools and theatres across the UK.

Prioritising access, Theatre Centre works with young people in areas that are excluded and where there is little provision, eliminating economic barriers and uniting artists and young people across the arts.

Director Rob Watt said: “We are super excited to be working with Sheffield Theatres to make Birds and Bees; a show that has been created with young people across the UK.

"With a magical combination of Charlie Josephine’s rhythmical words, a top-notch creative team and four awesome actors we are thrilled to share this stunning show with schools and theatres across the nation.

"The core of this show digs into how young people have complicated conversations. Conversations around gender, identity, sexuality, power and consent.

"It asks the question ‘If we can learn to have complex conversations, then how would the world change for the better?’

“This punchy production for young people combines fiery spoken word and an electric soundtrack.”

Birds and Bees can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 7.30pm on Thursday March 2 and at 1.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday March 3.

Age restrictions 14 and over – yYear 10, Year 9s with advisory.