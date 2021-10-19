Faction theatre companies brings stories old and new to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Anna-Maria Nabirye, Jude Owusu and Amelia Donkor present Medea, Duende and Douglass

The triple bill is a diverse collection of stories old and new.

Emily Juniper’s take on Euripides’ classic Medea is a blistering dialogue between Medea and her wedding dress that emerges as an emancipatory call and an expression of resistance as she contemplates the ultimate crime. Performed by Anna-Maria Nabirye.

Amelia Donkor and Rachel Valentine Smith transform Lorca’s 1922 lecture about art and the artist into a new invitation to laugh, to feel, to care,100 years later. Duende is the Spanish word that encapsulates the passion, soul and integrity unique to creativity. Performed by Amelia Donkor.

Douglass. Statesman. Orator. Survivor of Slavery. Icon. Celebrated playwright and cultural commentator Bonnie Greer’s new play explores the forces that faced Douglass, the contemporary comparisons for Black men, and the significance of toppling statues. Performed by Jude Owusu.

Each show lasts around 30 minutes, and there is no interval.

Medea/Duende/Douglass can be seen in the Round on Thursday November and Friday November 12 at 7.30pm and on Saturday November 13 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.