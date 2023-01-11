Fee Fi Fo Fum – This year's Pickering Pantomime promises to be lots of fun!

Written by Ron Hall and directed by Luke Arnold, the pantomime will feature Danielle Long and Rosie Hodgson as principal boy and girl, Jack & Sally.

The story follows the traditional fairy tale, with a local flare and twist.

At the opening of the show, the audience meet Jack, who lives with his mother Widow Bumble (Pickering’s favourite Dame, Marcus Burnside), and brother Archie in their run down cottage in Stape.

Cast of Jack and the Beanstalk

The cost of living crisis is really beginning to bite and Jack and the family decide their only option is to sell their beloved cow Buttercup at the local village fair.

Things take an unexpected turn when Jack finds the ‘money’ they received for Buttercup turns out to be a bag of worthless beans.

Jack and the family then find themselves on a dangerous mission to restore their fortune and save their home – meeting some very colourful characters along the way!

The production features many local performers and regular acting members of the Society.

Danille Long, Marcus Nurnside, Stephen Temple in Jack and the Beanstalk

Also reappearing is the hugely successful double act of Stephen Temple and Paula Paylor, playing Archie and Nellie respectively.

The principal cast are supported by in excess of 50 performers, including members of the Sarah Louise Ashworth School of Dance, together with a live orchestra, directed by Clive Wass.

Director and Theatre Manager Luke Arnold said “I can’t believe how quickly panto season has come round again and I am pleased our schedule is getting back to normal with our pantomime in its traditional place.

"Pickering Musical Society and the Kirk Theatre are entirely self-funded, and everyone is a volunteer, both on and off stage.

The dancers

"By supporting our pantomime, you are supporting our wonderful community theatre and a venue we are all proud of.”

Jack & the Beanstalk will provide all the fun and frolics you would expect from your annual pantomime, with new songs and an uplifting story.

The show runs from Friday January 20 to Sunday January 29.

Tickets (£12) can be obtained from the Box Office at The Kirk Theatre, on 01751 474833 or online at www.kirktheatre.co.uk