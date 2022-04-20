Films starring Scarborough-born Oscar-winner Charles Laughton included in May programme at town's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Charles Laughton in Witness for the Prosecution which will be screened at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in May

The film programmer, Steve Carley, says: “Not one but two brilliant performances from the great Mark Rylance this month: a tailor in The Outfit, and a golfer in The Phantom of the Open.

"Plus the latest visit to the Wizarding World in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore; truth is stranger than fiction in the World War Two tale of deception and intrigue, Operation Mincemeat, and Downton Abbey: A New Era, the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s smash-hit Downton Abbey.

“We are also excited to screen a mini-festival of Charles Laughton films, with guest speakers, in association with our friends at the Scarborough Theatre Company.”

Scarborough Theatre Company presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Laughton starred in the film version - at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall from Wednesday May 18 to Saturday May 21.

The Outfit, The Phantom of the Open, Fantastic Beasts, Operation Mincemeat and Downton Abbey can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Films at the Stephen Jospeh Theatre in May are:

The Outfit: This new crime drama features a fabulous ensemble cast headed by Mark Rylance as Leonard, a Savile Row tailor who’s relocated to Chicago and finds himself at odds with the local Irish mob. Johnny Flynn, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Simon Russell Beale also star.

Tuesday May 3, Wednesday May 4 at 7pm, Thursday May 5 at 2pm

NT Live: Henry V (streaming): Kit Harington plays the title role in Shakespeare’s thrilling study of nationalism, war and the psychology of power. Captured live from London’s Donmar Warehouse, this exciting modern production explores what it means to be English and our relationship to Europe, asking: do we ever get the leaders we deserve?

Thursday May 5 at 7pm

Laughton Film Festival: Hobson’s Choice (film, 1939): A classic role for Charles Laughton – Henry Horatio Hobson, an arrogant and demanding shopkeeper who finds himself outmanoeuvred by his eldest daughter. Also starring John Mills and Prunella Scales in an early film role. Introduced by Tim Tubbs.

Friday May 6 at 2pm; Saturday May 7 at 7pm

Laughton Film Festival: Island of Lost Souls (film, 1932): The first sound adaptation of HG Wells’ novel The Island of Dr Moreau sees Scarborough-born Charles Laughton take the lead alongside Richard Arlen, Leila Hyams, Bela Lugosi and Kathleen Burke. Introduced by WEA film lecturer George Cromack.

Friday May 6 at 7pm

Laughton Film Festival: Witness for the Prosecution (film): Billy Wilder directs Charles Laughton, his wife Elsa Lanchester, Tyrone Power and Marlene Dietrich in this classic courtroom drama.

Saturday May 7 at 2pm

The Phantom of the Open: Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, Rhys Ifans and Simon Farnaby (who also wrote the screenplay) in a film based on the true story of Maurice Flitcroft, who managed to gain entry to the 1976 British Open qualifying, despite never having played golf before.

Monday May 9, Tuesday May 10, Wednesday May 11 at 7pm; Thursday May 12 at 2pm and 7pm

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission.

Friday May 13, Saturday May 14 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday May 16, Tuesday May 17 and Wednesday May 18 at 7pm; Thursday May 10 at 2pm

ROH Live: Swan Lake (streaming): The classic fairytale represents the battle between good and evil, and the attempt of love to conquer all. The Royal Ballet’s sumptuous production features glittering designs by John Macfarlane, a sublime score by Tchaikovsky, and choreography by the late Liam Scarlett.

Thursday May 19 at 7.15pm

Half a Sixpence (dementia-friendly film:): Fun social events for people living with dementia, their friends, family and carers. The screenings have a short talk (and sing-along if it’s a musical) before the screening, tea and coffee break refreshments provided and another quick sing before the second part of the film.

Half a Sixpence stars Tommy Steele and features Flash Bang Wallop (What a Picture) and Half a Sixpence and If The Rain's Got To Fall.

Friday May 20 at 1pm

Operation Mincemeat: An all-star cast including Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn and Jason Isaacs in the story of Operation Mincemeat, a World War II plan to keep the Allied invasion of Sicily secret.

Friday May 20 at 7pm; Saturday May 21 at 2pm and 7pm; Wednesday May 25 at 7pm; Thursday May 26 at 2pm

Exhibition on Screen: Camille Pissarro – Father of Impressionism (event cinema): Pissarro was the driving force behind what has today become the world’s favourite artistic movement. Throughout it all he wrote extensively to his family. It is through these intimate and revealing letters that this gripping film reveals his life and work.

Tuesday May 4 at 7pm

NT Live: Straight Line Crazy (streaming): The latest play from David Hare, a blazing account of Robert Moses (Ralph Fiennes), a New York master manipulator who exposed the weakness of democracy in the face of charismatic conviction.

Thursday May 26 at 7pm

Downton Abbey: A New Era: Catch three actors with a local connection – Whitby’s Joanne Froggatt, Scarborough-born Penelope Wilton and Stephen Joseph Theatre 1980s regular Lesley Nicol alongside Hugh Bonneville, Samantha Bond, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern et al in the latest instalment of life at Downton.

Saturday May 28 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday May 30, Tuesday May 31, Wednesday June 1 at 7pm; Thursday June 2 at 2pm and 7pm

Cinema tickets are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17.