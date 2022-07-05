First look at a new production of Brief Encounter at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Anne-Marie Piazza and Pete Ashmore in rehearsals for Brief Encounter at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Pete Ashmore, Joey Hickman, Robert Jackson, Lara Lewis, Natasha Lewis, Rishi Manuel and Anne-Marie Piazza are directed by Paul Robinson in Rice’s playful adaptation which turns Coward’s film inside out, adding joyous musical numbers and physical comedy while still maintaining the classic romance of the original.

Laura and Alec are married – but not to each other. A chance meeting at a railway station hurls them headlong into a whirlwind romance that threatens to blow their worlds apart. Will they give in to love’s first rush and risk everything? Has this relationship changed the tracks of their lives forever?

Brief Encounter is designed by Jessica Curtis. The composer and sound designer is Simon Slater, and lighting design is by Sally Ferguson.

The associate director and movement director is Erin Carter and the assistant director is Nicole Joseph. Casting is by Sarah Hughes.

Brief Encounter can be seen in the Round on from Friday July 22 to Saturday August 27.

It will then be performed at the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme, from Wednesday September 7 to Saturday September 10, at Keswick’s Theatre by the Lake from Wednesday September 14 to Saturday October 8 and at Octagon Theatre Bolton from Thursda October 20 to Saturday November 5.