First look at Noises Off - classic farce coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The first in-the-round production of Michael Frayn’s legendary farce Noises Off is in rehearsals at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Valerie Antwi, Adam Astill, Andy Cryer, Christopher Godwin, Annie Kirkman, Alex Phelps, Charlie Ryan, Susan Twist and Olivia Woolhouse are directed by Paul Robinson in the show which runs from August 9 to September 6.

Called ‘the funniest farce ever written’, Noises Off follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On.

Across three acts we witness the shambolic final rehearsals, a disastrous matinee seen entirely from backstage and their brilliantly catastrophic final performance.

Director Paul Robinson says: “I’ve wanted to direct Noises Off for years. The assumption was that doing it the round was impossible – when I told Michael Frayn about our plans, his response was an amused ‘good luck!'

“Our designer, Kevin Jenkins and I have spent months meticulously planning and he has come up with an ingenious set which has really been worth the wait.

“One of the greatest British comedies ever written, Noises Off is a hilarious and heartfelt tribute to the world of theatre but also about how futile it is to try to impose our ideas on the world around us, as things will always go wrong. It’s how you respond to them when they do.”

Noises Off is designed by Kevin Jenkins, with lighting design by Jane Lalljee. The composer is Simon Slater, the sound designer is Ernest Acquah, the associate director is Kaitlin Howard and the assistant director is Annie Kirkman. The wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook and the scenic artist is Julia Wray. Casting is by Sarah Hughes..

Noises Off can be seen at the Stephen Joseph from Saturday August 9 to Saturday September 6.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com