First show from Scarborough Theatre Company hits the stage at Westborough Methodist Church - how to get tickets

Scarborough Theatre Company presents its first show at Westborough Methodist Church on Saturday November 13

It is directed and hosted on behalf of the newly-formed Scarborough Theatre Company by West End star and musical director Alex Weatherhill.

“It’s a show of two halves”, said Alex, “a compilation of great numbers from great musicals.”

The first half, Scarborough Flair, features a wide range of local schools, colleges and youth groups, with guest soloists.

Hits from musicals including Mary Poppins, Oliver!, Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables, Matilda, Sister Act, Waitress, Hairspray, Gypsy, Company, The Addams Family, High School Musical, Charlie & The Chocolate Factor are featured

The second half, All Together Now!, is delivered by Scarborough Theatre Company’s cast of 20, with soloists and performing arts students from Coventry University and Scarborough Sixth Form College.”

Taking part are: Hatton School and College, Benson Stage Academy, Anne Taylor School of Dance, YMCA Productions, Scarborough Sixth Form College, Scarborough TEC Stage and Screen, Coventry University and West End star Catherine Terry.

The matinée and evening shows feature different line-ups, so please check details when booking.

“The idea came from Music Theatre International”, said Alex. “It licenses a huge list of musicals, and offered All

Together Now!, a compilation of 15 great songs from their shows, entirely free of royalties, for this weekend only, to all community, amateur and schools groups across the UK, to get things going again after lockdown… with a bang!”

“It’s a roller-coaster,” said Alex, “and pretty challenging to organise and rehearse, but everyone’s dying to get back on stage together and strut their stuff. This is a big celebration of what we can do in Scarborough. All we really need now is an audience, just as eager to enjoy themselves.

“We’ve opted for a big, open, well-ventilated venue, so performers and audience can be well-distanced, and we encourage wearing masks.”

Scarborough Theatre Company was launched earlier this year by Alex who lives in Speeton. It follows the folding of Scarborough Musicals.

Alex hopes to put on a musical in the town next year.

The show is on at Westborough Methodist Church, Scarborough on Saturday November 13 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets: £10 (full) / £9 (seniors) / (Friends of Scarborough Theatre) / £5 (under-16s)

They are available from Scarborough Community box office at www.scbo.co.uk or 01723 891420.