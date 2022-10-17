Five plays by women make up a spooky programme for Halloween s at Scarborough Library

For three nights, Scarborough Library’s main lending area will be transformed into a Halloween-themed site-specific theatre.

Beach Hut Theatre Company artistic director and Lady Chillers director, Allison Watt said: “For centuries women have been gatekeepers of the terrifying tale.

"Some women have been dispossessed and marginalised. Others eager to right an unjust wrong. Watch, listen and wonder as new local female voices add their own horrific stories to the clamour. Are you afraid? You should be. The lady chillers are coming to get you.”

Lady Chillers features Seek and Thou Shalt Find I by Lisa Ponter, Secret Accessions by Marie Woods, Unnatural Selection by Rosie Larner, Arthur by Elaine Brookes and Sleeping Beauty by Josephine Pimm. It has been developed, workshopped and directed by Alison Watt with original music by Annabelle Godbold.

Most Popular

The Lady Chillers performances are at Scarborough Library, Vernon Road on Thursday October 27 at 7.30pm and Friday October 28 and Saturday October 29 at 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 adult and £8 concession. Audience members are advised to book online in advance as there is a capacity of 20 seats per performance.

Places can be booked from www.beachhuttheatre.co.uk with a limited number of tickets on the door depending on availability. Suitable for ages 12 and above. Attendees are also advised the performance involves some walking between performance locations.