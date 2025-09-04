Four new shows unveiled for Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre - including Mumford & Sons tribute

Mumford and Sons is a tribute to the award-winning folk-rock band

Four new visiting shows have been announced for Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are:

Glitch: The True Story of the Post Office Scandal – Friday February 6 and Saturday February 7

Pam Stubbs has been sub-postmistress of Barkham Post Office for 20 years, respected and loved by the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth Elvin as Pam Stubbs in Glitch

But when unexplained discrepancies start appearing in her accounts, Pam finds herself at the heart of the biggest miscarriage of justice in English legal history.

This inspirational true story, based on the experiences of Pam and her colleagues, was created with sub-postmistresses and masters affected by the events and key members of the legal process.

We’re Not Getting a Dog – Tuesday February 24

A story about passive aggressive letter writing, early morning jet washing and making a house a home.

Sam Freeman in We're Not Getting a Dog

It’s about those who live, laugh and love metres from us, but who really, we barely know at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple run through the rain to catch a bus. A man stares at a blank laptop screen in desperation.

A woman opens an envelope to find a photo inside. A new house on a new street with new neighbours.

A 2-minute show, read from a little black book, by a scruffy, bearded, glasses-wearing man in a red check shirt and black jeans who does not own a pressure washer. A new storytelling show by Sam Freeman has minimal references to dogs.

The Grand Babylon Hotel – Wenesday March 18 to Saturday March 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nella Racksole wants steak and beer for her birthday treat, but these are not on the menu of the exclusive Grand Babylon Hotel – so her American Railroad Millionaire father obligingly buys the entire hotel.

However, the Grand Babylon is not all it seems, and Theodore Racksole soon discovers there’s more than a juicy steak on his plate – kidnapping and murder for starters. Have Theodore and Nella bitten off more than they can chew?

The Grand Babylon Hotel is a rollicking comedy thriller, with a virtuoso cast of five bringing you many faces, chases, glamour, intrigue, and a couple of German princes thrown in for good measure.

From Claybody Theatre in association with the New Vic Theatre, it’s adapted for the stage by Deborah McAndrew from the novel by Arnold Bennett and directed by Conrad Nelson.

The Mumford & Sons Story – Thursday May 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tribute to the award-winning folk-rock band, this show recreates the incredible tale of the floor-stomping folk-rock band who took the world by storm. Four masterful live musicians come together in waistcoats, skinny jeans and bushy beards to celebrate the best of Mumford & Sons’ iconic music and their explosive rise to fame. With all the very best hits, including Little Lion Man, I Will Wait, The Cave, Rushmere and many more.

The new shows go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday September 10.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com