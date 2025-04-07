From soul to rock 'n'roll - news shows revealed for Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Holly at Christmas returns to the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

New visiting shows and plays for the Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre for this year have been announced.

They are:

John Godber’s Do I Love You? Friday May 9 and Saturday May 10

With a banging soundtrack, it’s a comedy following the fortunes of a trio of young people – Sally, Nat and Kyle.

What started as a college project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting.

Far beyond their home city of Hull, our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they’ve been looking for. From Scarborough to the Tower Ballroom, our young soulies are determined to keep the faith.

Daniel Bye in Imaginary Friends, Tuesday May 13

Award-winning writer-performer Daniel Bye returns to UK touring with his first new solo play for seven years.

maginary Friends explores grief and authenticity in the contemporary media landscape – and features cameos from hallucinated media figures including Piers Morgan!

Isolation Creations – Totally 1980s Summer Prom, Sunday June 22

“Do you wanna go to the prom with us?” A Sunday afternoon of comedy, bingo, games and a party atmosphere like no other brought to you by Scarborough's cheekiest queens, the Isolation Creations.

Round the Horne – Monday September 29 and Tuesday September 30

Apollo Productions return to the Stephen Joseph Theatre with a new, exciting production celebrating the classic radio comedy’s 60th anniversary.

Meet Julian and Sandy, Rambling Syd Rumpo and J Peasemold Gruntfuttock in the cultural phenomenon that attracted up to 15 million listeners a week, back in the day.

Into the Light – Thursday October 16

A double bill from dance duo Pett/Clausen-Knight.

Vessel takes inspiration from the feeling of unfamiliarity experienced by choregraphers as they were suddenly exposed to a quieter world, while In the Absence is an exploration on the nature of moving forward, the concept of evolving past an event and the boundaries created in that transition.

Ordinary Decent Criminal – Tuesday October 28

Political comedian Mark Thomas plays Frankie, who enters the brave new world of a liberal prison experiment.

His fellow convicts are not what they seem, and he discovers the revolution is not dead. It’s just sleeping.

Baga Chipz – Chip Off the Old Block, Thursday October 30

Join Baga and friends for an evening of live vocals, big band ballads and disco classics, plus a special segment dedicated to her dear friend, The Vivienne.

This X-rated comedy extravaganza will be followed by an audience question-and-answer session.

Holly at Christmas – Tuesday December 16

Buddy and the boys return with the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll experience – it wouldn’t be Christmas without them!

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com