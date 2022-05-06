Full English - voted Best Production at Asian Media Awards - on way to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

From innovative theatre company Bent Architect, Full English, at the Stephen Joseph on Tuesday June 7, explores personal histories from the Canterbury Estate

From theatre company Bent Architect, Full English explores personal histories from the Canterbury Estate, where associate artist Natalie Davies grew up, along with her mother and her Nan – a reggae-loving dance enthusiast.

Back in the late Fifties, the first wave of migrant workers arrived from Pakistan and Bangladesh. These young men soon met and started to fall in love with local lasses, including Nan. When she fell for her man, her life was thrown into chaos. It was only when she arrived at Canterbury Estate with her three kids that she found the solidarity of a small group of women who were loving across the boundaries.

Using first-hand stories, Full English is a poignant, funny and life-affirming homage to the strength of the women. Those who married Pakistani men and brought up mixed-race children. Those who struggled with their identity. Those who never really belonged to any particular culture or race. Those who constantly had to stand up against racists. Those who just didn't care.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bent Architect has a growing reputation for creating innovative new work which challenges expectations. Their acclaimed This Space is Occupied (2018) took over a disused pub and turned it into a 1970s commune, whist their international tour of Women of Aktion (2018) looked at the stories of German women's resistance to war.

Produced by Bent Architect and performed by Natalie Davies, Lucy Hird and Kamal Kaan, the show features film/visuals by Dave Searle and lighting design by Sherry Coenen.

Full English is at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 7.45pm on Tuesday June 7.