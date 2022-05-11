Gavin and Stacey's Matthew Horne and Marcella's Keith Allen star in Howard Pinter's The Homecoming at York Theatre Royal

Matthew Horne and Keith Allen bring Pinter's Homecoming to York Theatre Royal

Teddy, a professor in an American university, returns to his childhood home accompanied by his wife Ruth to find his father, uncle and brothers still living there. In the subsequent series of encounters, life becomes a barely camouflaged battle for power and sexual supremacy fought out with taut verbal brutality. Who will emerge victorious – the poised and elegant Ruth or her husband’s dysfunctional family?

Widely regarded as his finest work, Harold Pinter’s bleakly funny exploration of family and relationships has become a modern classic since receiving its West End premiere in 1965. The Homecoming won four Tony Awards on Broadway in 1967, including Best Play.

Mathew Horne plays Lenny, Teddy’s enigmatic brother. Mathew’s many screen credits include the roles of Gavin in BBC’s Gavin & Stacey, Roy Silver in Sky One’s Agatha Raisin, Headmaster Fraser in BBC’s Bad Education and Ben Birkett in Channel 4’s Teachers. Mathew can currently be seen in the sitcom series Newark, Newark on Gold and in cinemas in The Nan Movie with Catherine Tate.

Keith Allen plays the role of brutal patriarch, Max. On television, his many credits include the series Marcella; Bodies; My Mad Fat Diary; Roger Roger; The Body Farm; Making Out; Robin Hood and the 2021 mini-series The Pembrokeshire Murders.