Grease the Musical set to open at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre - dates and ticket info

Grease opens at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, opens on Monday August 2 and runs until Saturday August 14

The show, which will be performed for two weeks is the latest in the line-up of musicals the youth theatre company has produced at the YMCA Theatre in St Thomas Street in Scarborough

The show promises to be a fun-filled and entertaining evening for all the family, with all of the best loved songs including Summer Nights, You’re The One That I Want and Grease Is The Word.

“Our cast of local performers have been rehearsing for the show since June and are really excited to perform it to packed houses this August”, said creative engagement manager and the show’s director James Aconley.

“Our summer season is always a big hit, for both local theatregoers and holidaymakers alike. This year is going to be even more special after the 18 months that we have all been through”.

The theatre has a range of Covid-secure measures still in place to ensure the safety of their audiences, cast, staff and volunteers.

Joining director James Aconley is Devan Kellett as choreographer, who made her YMCA Productions creative team debut in Raise Your Voice earlier this year, and Jessica Douglas as musical director.

“If you want an evening full of laughter, catchy tunes and energetic dance routines, all brought together by the much-loved characters made famous by the fantastic movie, then Grease is the show for you this summer”, said James.

GREASE CAST

Sandy – Megan Brewster / Evie McGlinchey

Danny –James Ireland

Doody / Teen Angel – Jack Wheeler

Sonny – Sam Langley

Rizzo – Jasmine Towse

Kenickie – Adam Johnson

Roger – George Schmuck

Frenchy – Abbie Binder

Marty – Fleur Robinson

Jan – Megan Blake

Vince/Jonny Casino – Matthew Rhodes

Miss Lynch – Juliette Scarborough

Cha Cha – Lucy Marshall

Patty Simcox – Holly Dresser

Eugene - Thomas Atkinson

Grease runs from Monday August 2 to Saturday August 14, daily at 7.30pm with no performance on Sunday August 8.

For tickets and further information visit www.ymcascarborough.uk or call 01723 506750.

Alongside Grease, there are many more productions taking to the stage at the YMCA Theatre over the summer and autumn seasons.

The programme runs:

The Cloughton Ratpack, Saturday August 21 at 7.30pm

These talented local lads pay tribute to the famous Rat Pack, singing many of their hits, while raising finds for St Catherine’s and YMCA Scarborough.

They are backed by the fabulous King Willy’s Big Band.

West End Nights Presented by NAP Music Productions, Sunday August 22 at 7.30pm

Songs from musicals including Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, School of Rock, Mamma Mia, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Sweeney Todd.

The Spandau Ballet Story, Monday August 23 at 7.30pm

Tribute to Spandau Ballet fronted by Tony Hadley soundalike Taylor Graham.

Everything Changes – The Take That and Robbie Williams Story, Tuesday August 24 at 7.30pm

With 11-piece band and dancers.

Queen Alive, Wednesday August 25 at 7.30pm