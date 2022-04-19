Hattons students take to Scarborough's YMCA Theatre stage in new show called Live It Up!

Live It Up! is on at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, from Friday April 29 to Sunday May 1

Its latest show Libe It Up! gives every child, regardless of their age or ability to perform.

The show features all the styles Hattons offers. It will showcase how the students can progress from being a mini-mover from 18 months - through to an advanced senior, with everything in between.

Hatton College BTEC students will also be performing, offering a great insight for anyone planning to join the college in the future, and the show will also feature some of Hattons’ adult private singing students.

Alongside many familiar faces, Hattons are thrilled to introduce some dancers who will be making their very first appearance on stage.

"We have some pupils who attend for one hour a week, and some who attend 24 hours a week, and although we have a reputation for our high standards and an outstanding success rate of students going on to stage schools, and careers in the industry, our timetable also allows pupils to just come along and have fun," said principal Julie Hatton

It has been an exciting time for Hatton Performing Arts, having completed an entire refurbishment of the studios, and rebranding, ensuring each individual class now has its own identity.

Live It Up! promises to be a fantastic evening’s entertainment with a style to suit everyone, including commercial, street, ballet, usical theatre, and singing to name but a few.

LIve It Up! is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thoms Street, on Friday April April 29 and Saturday April 30 at 7.30pm and Sunday April 1 at 2pm