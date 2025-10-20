Ellen Trevaskiss, Mimi Millmore, Madeleine Farnhill in Birdwatching

Acclaimed folk horror play Birdwatching comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Amelia, Poppy and Lauren are wild camping in the forest in Northumberland. As the woods darken around them and tensions flare, a watchful presence takes hold over the camp.

A perfect boiling pot of paranoia, superstition and adolescent insecurity ensues that hangs on a chilling question: who is watching who?

With female, queer and neurodivergent perspectives centre stage, Birdwatching is a folk horror about the female experience.

Birdwatching was an OffFest finalist in The Offies 2025, won the Best New Writing Award at the The Spookies during 2024’s Edinburgh Fringe, and was a nominee for the Birds of Paradise Exceptional Theatre Award in the Neurodiverse Review Awards in 2024.

Amelia, Poppy and Lauren are played by Mimi Millmore, Madeleine Farnhill and Ellen Trevaskiss.

Written by Madeleine Farnhill, Birdwatching is directed by Chantell Walker, who is the associate director at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The assistant director and lighting/sound designer is Yanni Ng, the producer and tech operator is Helen Denning and the in-house artist is Lucy Bytheway.

Birdwatching is at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 7.30pm on Monday November 3.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com