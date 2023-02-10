“I reached out to find more local connections in the art world. The response was great,” said Alex, “and I ended up having several meetings about current and future projects.

"One that really stood out, and not just for his dry wit, was Tim Youster and his extraordinary digital photography-based art.”

Tim moved to the town eight years ago with his young family after studying fine art at Coventry University.

“In Coventry,” said Tim, “not the Scarborough version. I feel like they followed me here. I met up with Alex to discuss The Wind in the Willows as I had created some images for a group in Bolton but it was something for the Addams Family that Alex wanted to discuss.

“I was after a large family portrait to hang on the set,” said Alex, “and Tim has created an extraordinary piece featuring our cast, who are beyond thrilled – as am I.

“That is my hand resting on Gomez’s shoulder. My work is made up of hundreds of individually photographed constituent parts and I thought I would include a little part of me in this one, so it’s my hand starring as Thing – I won’t be appearing in person in the show though.”

Tim’s work is varied and commissions are sometimes unusual.

“I recently designed a book cover featuring a taxidermy chihuahua with googly eyes surrounded by Custard Cream biscuits. No chihuahuas were harmed during the making of it.”

The Addams Family is at Scarborough Spa on February 23 to 26.

The cast:

Martin Richardson – Gomez Addams

Sarah Cox – Morticia Addams

Natalie Jackson – Wednesday Addams

Flynn Denton – Pugsley Addams

Dyland Preddle – Pugsley Addams

Jeanette DuPont-Law – Grandma Addams

Dominic Hulme – Fester Addams

Rebecca Kelly-Evans – Alice Bieneke

Andrew Clay – Mal Bieneke

Connor Canvess – Lucas Bieneke

Dave Blaker – Lurch

As well as The Addams Family, the company has other shows lined up for the year.

A new musical version of Pinocchio will be presented in the grounds of Woodend in The Crescent, Scarborough, from Friday August 26 to Monday August 28.

Kinky Boots will be the first time the musical has been staged in the town and the company’s debut at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, in October.

For Elf The Musical the company returns to Scarborough Spa but this time in the Grand Hall in December.

The Addams Family runs at Scarborough Spa from Thursday February 23 to Saturday February 25, daily at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

There is a performance on Sunday February 26 at 3pm.