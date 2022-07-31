IN PICTURES: new production of classic love story Brief Encounter at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Anne-Marie Piazza and Pete Ashmore play star-crossed lovers Laura and Alec in the musical play, adapted for the stage by Emma Rice, and directed by Paul Robinson.
It is on now and runs until Saturday August 27. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com
Pete Ashmore plays GP Alec and Anne-Marie Piazza is housewife and mum Laura in the classic love story by Noel Coward
Photo: Tony Bartholomew
The play follows Laura’s story – it is her family the audience also meets and gets to know, her journey we follow and her jeopardy we feel – though there is no escaping Alec’s heartache either
Photo: Tony Bartholomew
The staging is wonderful – ranging from the steam, smoke, tea and scones of the station and its buffet to a row boat escapade in the park to a snatched sordid afternoon in an over-the-shop flat
Photo: Tony Bartholomew
Pete Ashmore plays GP Alec – quiet, still, steady, sensible and emotionally empty until he meets Laura
Photo: Tony Bartholomew