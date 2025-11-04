John Godber’s comedy Black Tie Ball comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Written and directed by John Godber, Black Tie Ball is performed by Dylan Allcock, Jade Farnill, William Ilkley and Levi Payne (Credit: Ian Hodgson)

The latest comedy, Black Tie Ball, from John Godber comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next week.

The playwright turns his laser gaze onto the fundraising ball in all its sophisticated pomp.

It’s the glitziest night of the year and everyone from the great to the good wants to be there: the Bentleys are parked, the jazz band's arrived, and the magician is, well, magic.

But behind the bow ties and fake tans lies jealousy, avarice, divorce and affairs. The coffee is cold, the service is awful, the guest speaker's drunk and the hard-pressed caterers just want to go home.

Told in Godber's signature visceral style, this hilarious comedy sees the hotel staff recount an entire evening at breakneck speed, from arrival at seven to carriages at midnight; expect upstairs-meets-downstairs through a drunken gaze!

Written and directed by John Godber, Black Tie Ball is performed by Dylan Allcock, Jade Farnill, William Ilkley and Levi Payne.

It can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Wednesday November 12 to Saturday November 15, with matinees at 1.30pm on Thursday November 13 and at 2.30pm on Saturday November 15.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com