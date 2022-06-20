Julie Hatton performance students to star in their graduation showcase at Scarborough's YMCA

Students from the Hatton College BTEC students will star in their end-of-year showcase Revolution 2022 at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre

Revolution promises to be an eclectic evening’s entertainment, filled with dance routines in a number of styles including jazz, tap and commercial, acting pieces, and vocal performances, showcasing the diversity of the training the students receive at the college.

“The students have worked so hard on this showcase, said head of acting Andrea Mortimer.”

As well as performing in the showcase, each student has taken on a production role ranging from costume design to marketing.

This will be the final performance for the second-year ear graduating students who will be taking up places at stage schools in September, having successfully auditioned and gained scholarships.

“Some of our students embarked on the course having had very little training, and it is amazing to see their progression,” said principal said Julie Hatton.

“Our amazing resident faculty can nourish each individual students needs so they graduate as triple-threat performers ready to further their training or head straight into work in the industry.

“Revolution is a great opportunity for any students considering training in the performing arts to see what our course entails and chat with the current students and tutors,” said Julie.

The show is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Wednesday June 29. The show starts at 7.30pm.