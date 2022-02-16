Kash Arshad joins Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre as associate director funded by Carne Trust

Kash Arshad will join the Stephen Joseph Theatre is an associate director on Monday February 21

Kash will join the Stephen Joseph on Monday February 21. During his 18-month tenure, he will gain an insight into what it's like to be an artistic director; spending time with all departments, including producing, programming, literary, talent development, creative engagement, marketing, production and fundraising.

He will benefit from mentorship from Aatistic director Paul Robinson, will be associate director on at least one Stephen Joseph-produced show, will work with the theatre's partnership degree at Coventry University Scarborough and will direct a creative engagement production.

Paul Robinson said: “We’re very grateful to Philip and Christine Carne for funding this role on an ongoing basis. It’s an invaluable training opportunity and an equally invaluable asset for the Stephen Joseph”

Kash Arshad said: “I’m so excited to be joining Stephen Joseph Theatre as Carne associate director. To see how a theatre with the community at its heart operates and be a part of its journey over the next 18 months is a real honour. I'm looking forward to working with the entire team, immersing myself in Scarborough life and meeting the wonderful audiences and supporters of the Stephen Joseph. I can't wait to get started.”

The role is funded by an annual bursary from philanthropists Philip and Christine Carne. Philip Carne said: “The Carne Trust has a particular interest in developing theatre directors of the future, especially those who are ambitious to run their own theatre space. We are delighted to partner with the Stephen Joseph to provide this opportunity for a promising young director to learn the essential elements of running a theatre while working and assisting on in-house productions.”

Kash was an actor for 15 years before he realised he wasn’t that good so decided that directing was more his bag. He is now a freelance theatre director based in Halifax.

His recent directing credits include: An Adventure (Bolton Octagon); Oliver Twist (Chester Storyhouse); 10 Nights (Graeae/Tamasha/Bush Theatre); Mountains, Moon Landing and Parallels – part of Beyond Chinatown Signal Fires Project (New Earth Theatre Company); Silent Statues (National Youth Theatre); 13 and Love and Information (ALRA North); Guards at the Taj (Theatre by the Lake); Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile and BD Stories (Freedom Studios); Airplays (Leeds Playhouse); Selfies Kill More People Than Sharks (Oldham Coliseum); Memories of Partition (Manchester Royal Exchange), Free Fall (Rogue Bones).