Keith Jack and Mike Holoway lead cast of Dreamcoat Stars heading to Bridlington Spa

Red Entertainment in association with Chelmsford Theatre are taking Dreamcoat Stars, the new musical extravaganza concert, on the road and arrive at the Spa on Thursday April 6.

Featuring stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the show promises powerful star vocals in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics.

Journey into a colourful production packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most-loved shows including Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables and Moulin Rouge.

Draw back the curtains, sing along and relive all your favourite productions in one epic show.

Produced by Matt Brinkler for RED Entertainment and Keith Jack, who is also starring in the touring production, having shot to fame after placing second in BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do.

The tour will also star the longest-reigning Joseph Mike Holoway, having first played the titular role at age 19 before appearing in the West End and UK tours over a 24-year period culminating in more than 4,000 performances.

Dreamcoat Stars celebrates the life and work of legendary composers in this brand-new mega mix production.

With some of the biggest musical songs of a generation, this is a show that will raise your spirits in a night of theatre you’ll never forget.

Best-known for BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do where he came second to friend and fellow Joseph Lee Mead, Keith Jack’s favourite Joseph song is the slow version of Any Dream Will Do.

It’s the moment when Joseph meets Jacob for the first time in years.

“It’s a beautiful tender moment and really lets you listen to the lyrics of the song” said Keith.

Some of Keith’s Theatre credits include: The Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Charlie in Only The Brave, Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Sparky in Forever Plaid.

“A Joseph mishap for me was one time I forgot to put on my pants under my loincloth and thought I had gotten away with it until someone told me at stage door they noticed.”

Mike Holoway is a British musician and actor. He was the drummer and percussionist in Flintlock and at the same time became an actor, notably in the cult TV series The Tomorrow People.

He made his first TV appearance with the Young Revivals – two years later they changed their name to Flintlock. Comprising Mike Holoway, Derek Pascoe, John Summerton, Bill Rice and Jamie Stone, the group made numerous TV appearances.