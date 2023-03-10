Kitchen Zoo bring Hey Diddle Diddle - a show for the young - to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Hey Diddle Diddle features live music, puppetry, laughter, and lots of chances to join in

They will present a spectacular nursery rhyme cabaret at the venue next month.

Hey Diddle Diddle sees Nero – a cat who plays the fiddle – and Lazzo – a little dog who loves to laugh – bring together their nursery rhyme friends to share their own special stories and skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With special performances by Hickory Dickory’s Flea Circus, the famous dare-devilled egg himself Humpty Dumpty, and Incy Wincy, whose many legs make her tango something to behold, Hey Diddle Diddle is a fun-loving, music-filled adventure with your favourite characters as you’ve never seen them before.

Hey Diddle Diddle features live music, puppetry, laughter, and lots of chances to join in.

It lasts 45 minutes and every performance is relaxed, making it an ideal introduction to theatre for children age six and under and their grown-ups.

The show is devised by Kitchen Zoo and performed by Hannah Goudie-Hunter and Stan Hodgson. The director is Bob Nicholson with dramaturgy by Brad McCormick.Music and composition is by Tim Dalling and design by Imogen Melhuish. The puppets are by Georgia Hill. Hey Diddle Diddle is produced by Sophie Fullerlove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hey Diddle Diddle can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Saturday April 15 at 2pm and 4pm.

The Not So Grimm Twins is also a show for the family and it is at the theatre on Tuesday May 30 at 2pm and Wednesday May 31 at 10am and 2pm.

Roll up one and all, to hear the fabulous Grimm Brothers’ fairytales like never before.

Meet world-famous twins Jake and Will Grimm, as they tumble from their magical wagon brimful of stories collected from every inch of the world – rom Rapunzel to Red Riding Hood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behold as your favourite tales are re-spun by our storytelling duo – oh, and their little sister Lottie too.