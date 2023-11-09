Libraries in Bridlington 'very happy to welcome' a new festive play this December

She Productions are bringing a touch of magic this Christmas with the premiere of our eco-friendly family musical The Three Wise Women which tours to East Riding Libraries.

With original songs and themes inspired by workshops with the Polish Community Centre in Hull, The Three Wise Women centres around embracing the unexpected and adapting to the new.

Thanks to funding from Arts Council England, She Productions will be performing in thirteen libraries across the East Riding, including North and Central Bridlington Libraries. The perfect introduction to theatre for ages 4+, the show promises a fun and interactive experience for families whilst remaining affordable. With eco-friendly set, props, costumes and themes, the performances are kind to the environment as well.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “I’m very happy to welcome She Productions back to East Riding Libraries after such a success last year with their show, ‘Pirates of Christmas Island’.

“These cultural events are not only brilliant for our library service, but also for the residents of the East Riding. I’m sure they will be an event for the whole family to enjoy!”

Annie Kirkman, founding member of She Productions, said: “At She Productions, we love making exciting new theatre that can reach local young people across the

region. Our shows are made by East Riding creatives for East Riding people.”

The show will be popping up at Bridlington North Library on December 16 at 11:00am, and Bridlington Central Library December 16, 2:30pm.