Local poets support Luke Wright when his the Remains of Logan Dankworth comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Luke Wright brings his verse play to the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, in May

Luke Wright: The Remains of Logan Dankworth can be seen at the venue on Thursday May 4.

Logan Dankworth, columnist and Twitter warrior, grew up romanticising the political turmoil of the 1980s. Now, as the EU Referendum looms he is determined to be in the fray of the biggest political battle for years.

Meanwhile, Logan’s wife Megan wants to leave London to better raise their daughter. As tensions rise at home and across the nation, something is set to be lost forever.

The show won The Saboteur Award for Best Show in 2020 and was a big hit with audiences and reviewers at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe.

Written and performed by Luke Wright, it is directed by Alex Thorpe, with dramaturgy by Sarah Dickenson. The scored by is by Polly Wright and lighting design is by Joe Price.

Before Luke Wright’s performance of The Remains of Logan Dankworth there will be poetry readings from Luke and local poets Helen Birmingham, Charlotte Oliver and Rob Tyson.

Luke Wright has previously been seen at the Stephen Joseph supporting John Cooper Clarke, and with his shows What I Learned from Johnny Bevan and Luke Wright: Poet Laureate.

The Remains of Logan Dankworth can be seen at the Stephen Joseph from 7.45pm on Thursday May 4.

The John Godber Company brings a new John Godber comedy to the venue next week.

Living on Fresh Air stars John Godber and Jane Thornton as newly retired couple Caroline and Dave who have everything they have ever wanted: a nice house, a hot tub, a small mortgage, a few savings and a new smart meter.

But with Covid and the cost of living crisis things are changing. Their children have moved back home, their money is disappearing, the hot tub’s gone, the lights are going out and the smart meter is stressful. No wonder they feel like starting again.

Living on Fresh AIr is at the Stephen Joseph from Wednesday April 19 to Saturday April 22.