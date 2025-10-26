Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre presents a unique opportunity to see professional dancers and community groups share the stage

Everybody Dance is a chance for young people to shine and share their creativity with a live audience and immerse themselves in all things dance.

The festival will feature Braeburn Primary Academy, Sherburn Church of England Primary Academy, Luttons Community Primary, Filey C of E Nursery and Infants School, The Brave Project, Hatton Performing Arts, Hatton College, York College and Acro with Emma.

York Dance Space and local artists have been developing new youth dance initiatives across North Yorkshire, focusing on creating spaces for young people to explore dance creatively with professional artists, giving them a creative voice, and developing their individual artistry outside of formal dance settings.

Everybody Dance is hosted by Dance Space Projects CIC and York Dance Space, with support from the Children and Young People's Dance Network North.

Everybody Dance can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Friday November 7 at 7pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com