Long-awaited comedy sequel heading to Whitby Coliseum

By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 12:24 BST
Badapple Theatre returns to Whitby Coliseum with the long-awaited comedy, clowning and live baking sequel to their ground-breaking hit show, The Daily Bread.

The new production Crumbs, which is on at the venue on Thursday October 2, follows the life and times of our heroine, an ex-TV baking show host who has recently been “let-go” from a high profile TV show under dubious circumstances.

Now trying to re-style herself within the fast-paced and cut-throat world of influencers and social media millionaires, we follow her hilarious slips and trips in her live baking show as she tries to keep the lights - and the oven - on in the face of almost certain doom.

The show is described a “hilarious one-person show” from the pen of Kate Bramley (York Theatre Royal / Badapple Theatre) so expect much comedy and baking for the audience to taste at the end.

Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets cost adults £10, concessions £8.

