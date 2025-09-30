Long-awaited comedy sequel heading to Whitby Coliseum
The new production Crumbs, which is on at the venue on Thursday October 2, follows the life and times of our heroine, an ex-TV baking show host who has recently been “let-go” from a high profile TV show under dubious circumstances.
Now trying to re-style herself within the fast-paced and cut-throat world of influencers and social media millionaires, we follow her hilarious slips and trips in her live baking show as she tries to keep the lights - and the oven - on in the face of almost certain doom.
The show is described a “hilarious one-person show” from the pen of Kate Bramley (York Theatre Royal / Badapple Theatre) so expect much comedy and baking for the audience to taste at the end.
Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Tickets cost adults £10, concessions £8.