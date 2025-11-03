Magician and physicist Kevin Quantum

After successful runs at the Adelaide and Edinburgh Festival Fringe, magician and physicist Kevin Quantum visits Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre with his new show later this month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unbelievable Magic for Non-Believers promises to be a high-voltage spectacle designed to shake even the most hardened sceptics.

Blending science, danger, illusion, and wonder, Quantum asks the ultimate question: Is magic real?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re celebrating brilliant minds like James Clerk Maxwell, who revolutionised our understanding of the universe,” he said. “With a million volts of lightning, I’ll bring those invisible forces to life, and maybe even change your mind about magic.”

In a smart twist on social media culture, Quantum uses audio illusions from TikTok to create live theatre magic, flipping the digital script. And he’s not just challenging audiences, he’s taking on Einstein himself. The iconic physicist once claimed ‘God does not play dice’ but changed his mind after witnessing what Quantum calls ‘the most beautiful trick in magic’.

And the show’s grand finale? Quantum channels one million volts from a Tesla coil through his body to perform mind-reading feats — a jaw-dropping tribute to Maxwell, the Scottish genius who laid the groundwork for modern electromagnetism and inspired Einstein.

Originally from Fife and now Edinburgh-based, Quantum has been celebrated for pushing the boundaries between illusion and reality for the last 20 years. Trained by Penn and Teller, a Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, and fresh from a five-star run at Adelaide Fringe, Quantum also curates the annual Edinburgh MagicFest.

Kevin Quantum: Unbelievable Magic for Non-Believers is at the Stephen Joseph on Tuesday November 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com