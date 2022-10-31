The worldwide smash hit musical will play at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre for the first time next year. There will be six performances of the musical between Wednesday June 14 and Saturday June 18 2023. Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! Creator and Producer, said: “We are so excited to be bringing Mamma Mia! to Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer. With its heart-warming story told through the wonderful music of ABBA, Mamma Mia! lends itself perfectly to the outdoors.

“Following the success of our first ever performances under the stars at Harewood House in 2021 we’re thrilled to now be performing at the UK’s largest outdoor theatre. We can’t wait for audiences to join us and be transported to our sunny Greek idyll.”

There will be more than 30,000 tickets on sale, making this Mamma Mia!’s largest outdoor run of shows to date. It also marks the return of live theatre to Scarborough Open Air Theatre, which was what it was originally used for.

Audiences will fall in love with the tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll – all unfolding to the background of ABBA’s hits.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor, of Cuffe and Taylor, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce the International Tour of MAMMA MIA! will be taking over Scarborough Open Air Theatre for a whole week next summer.

“This wonderful venue opened 90 years ago in 1932 to stage musicals, so we are beyond proud to reveal that musicals are not only back at Scarborough OAT, but arguably the biggest stage sensation of the last 30 years is heading here to the Yorkshire coast!

“Audiences will get the chance to enjoy this sensational show in a truly unique setting – by the sea and under the stars. It is going to be a magical experience.”

The performances in Scarborough will celebrate 24 years since Mamma Mia! premiered in London in April 1999.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 4 on the Open Air Theatre’s website.