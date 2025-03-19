Man who caught serial killer Levi Bellfield to feature in true crime show at Bridlington Spa
‘The Makings of a Murderer 2 - The real manhunter’ will feature Senior Investigating Officer Colin Sutton, who caught serial killer Levi Bellfield and 'Night Stalker' Delroy Grant.
Audiences are invited to join Colin, who was head of a Metropolitan Police murder squad, for a chilling, thrilling night as he tells the stories of how he caught some of the UK's most evil murderers.
In this all-new show, Colin, who the ITV drama series 'Manhunt,' played by Martin Clunes, is based on, will talk through his remarkable career and what it is like to chase and catch a serial killer in a unique and one-off night at the Bridlington Spa
The show, for true crime fans and theatre goers alike, takes place on Friday, April 4, at 7.30pm.
For more information and tickets visit www.bridspa.com
