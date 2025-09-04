Kailey is a comedy-drama following 18-year-old Kailey Spence as she navigates life alone

Comedy-drama following 18-year-old Kailey Spence as she navigates life alone arrives at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre later this month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her mum, Shaz, has been sent to prison, and Kailey needs to grow up – fast. She’s just turned 18; first job, her own place, big nights out.

This might just be freedom after all. But when you’re young and your parent is taken away, who do you turn to when things get a little too messy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by writer Kerry Wright’s own lived experience, Kailey is a new play that shines a light on society’s forgotten young people.

Funny and honest, it doesn’t ask for sympathy; it demands you look closer.

Performed by Hannah Mullen, Faye Weerasinghe and Jeanette Percival, Kailey’s writer and producer Kerry Wright.

The director and dramaturg is Tess Seddon, and the associate director is Chantell Walker.

Kailey can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 7.45pm on Tuesday 23 September. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com