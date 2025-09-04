Meet Kailey – in a new play about a teenager going it alone – at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Her mum, Shaz, has been sent to prison, and Kailey needs to grow up – fast. She’s just turned 18; first job, her own place, big nights out.
This might just be freedom after all. But when you’re young and your parent is taken away, who do you turn to when things get a little too messy?
Inspired by writer Kerry Wright’s own lived experience, Kailey is a new play that shines a light on society’s forgotten young people.
Funny and honest, it doesn’t ask for sympathy; it demands you look closer.
Performed by Hannah Mullen, Faye Weerasinghe and Jeanette Percival, Kailey’s writer and producer Kerry Wright.
The director and dramaturg is Tess Seddon, and the associate director is Chantell Walker.
Kailey can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 7.45pm on Tuesday 23 September. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com