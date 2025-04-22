Meet the cast of Love, Joan - first full-length play by Scarborough writer Shari Gledhill
It is a drama packed with secrets and conflict.
The cast of Love, Joan:
Tom – Robbie Howe
Elaine – Terri-Ann Prendergast
Ian – Chris Parrinder
Louise – Rachel Emerson
It is being directed by Scarborough-based Duncan Lewis and is on at Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall.
A mysterious bequest from a lady called Joan Francis leads famous actor Tom Grant back to his hometown of Scarborough.
Tom is determined to face the ghosts of his past and to take stock of his life and career.
Some locals are not happy to see the house taken over by Hollywood while others extend the warm hand of friendship.
Secrets will be revealed and bridges will be built. Can Tom learn from his mistakes and move on from the trauma of his past?
Shari has been writing plays for more than 25 years and her work has had success at several drama festivals throughout the North East, winning awards for writing, acting and directing.
Her theatre company Bananadrama performed Shari’s Loud Grief and Quiet Joy at the Saltburn Drama Festival 2023.
Paul Spencer won Best Supporting Actor and Chris Parrinder and Rachel Emerson were both nominated in the Best Actor category.
Last year, the company took Shari’s Last Chance Saloon to the festival.
The bittersweet two-hander was set in the intimate world of a marriage and drew positive comments from the festival adjudicators.
The Allerton Players’ production of Shari’s These Are The Days won best production at the Richmond One-Act Drama Festival in 2022.
Bananadrama presents Love, Joan at Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall on Friday April 25 and Saturday April 26, daily at 7.30pm.
Tickets – £10 – from ticketsource or on the door.